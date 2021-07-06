Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Market Cap Reaches $147,939.65

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $147,939.65 and $207.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00022641 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005399 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001623 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002998 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

