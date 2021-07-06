BitcoinHD (BHD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.64 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00004940 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00135070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00166386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,123.91 or 1.00129443 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.42 or 0.00963666 BTC.

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

