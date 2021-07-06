Bithao (BHAO) Price Hits $0.29

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bithao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bithao has a market cap of $15.92 million and approximately $184,387.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00060239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.67 or 0.00927216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00046030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

