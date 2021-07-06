Bitradio Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Bitradio has a market cap of $54,797.75 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitradio has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010753 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00439974 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,110,780 coins and its circulating supply is 10,110,775 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

