BitWhite Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitWhite has a market cap of $61,981.29 and approximately $31,039.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

