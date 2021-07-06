BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,402 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BJ opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

