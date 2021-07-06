Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 102.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $129,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,190,000 after acquiring an additional 577,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,855,000 after acquiring an additional 393,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,845,000 after acquiring an additional 330,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKI opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.16. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

