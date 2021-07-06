BlackRock Inc. Acquires 100,958 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,958 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.86% of Hookipa Pharma worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $243.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

