BlackRock Inc. Acquires 11,650 Shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.49% of First Capital worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Capital by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Capital by 72.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First Capital by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Capital by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Capital by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71. First Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $71.07.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

First Capital Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

