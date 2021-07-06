BlackRock Inc. Acquires 134,873 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,481,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.49% of Quad/Graphics worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUAD opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.13.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO J Joel Quadracci purchased 35,300 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,232.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

