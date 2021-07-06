BlackRock Inc. Acquires 344,278 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,685,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 344,278 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.39% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

OSG opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $250.17 million, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

