BlackRock Inc. Acquires 58,777 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.39% of Capital Bancorp worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 69.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $233,248.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,313.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Whalen sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,157,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,061.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,504 in the last ninety days. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

