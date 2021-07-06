BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.16% of ESSA Bancorp worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,877 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESSA opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.51. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.23 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

In related news, EVP Peter A. Gray bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $30,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

