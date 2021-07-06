BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,899 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.80% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBB stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $46,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,849 shares in the company, valued at $321,158.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

