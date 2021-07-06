BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 416.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,130,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $10,125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 368,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $358.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

