BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.57% of Victory Capital worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $399,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

VCTR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

