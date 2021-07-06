BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,519 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.89% of The Community Financial worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Community Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Community Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $214.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.01. The Community Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million. The Community Financial had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, analysts predict that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

