BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.81% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 6,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $311,590.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 446,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,995,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $358,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $912,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,738. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRK shares. DA Davidson started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

AMRK opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $512.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.51.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

