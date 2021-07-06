BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 11,291.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNP. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 0.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNP. Morgan Stanley raised China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC raised China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.49.

NYSE SNP opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $88.99 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.9844 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

