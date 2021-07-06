BlackRock Inc. Buys 27,682 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.26% of RGC Resources worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RGC Resources by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 29,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.88. RGC Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $209.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of -0.48.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $28.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Equities analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

