BlackRock Inc. Buys 361,751 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,472,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,751 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.72% of Milestone Scientific worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

