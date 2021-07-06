BlackRock Inc. Buys 412,277 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,034,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 412,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.20% of ServiceSource International worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SREV. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,738,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after buying an additional 2,895,243 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 176,744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 74,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,844,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 44,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $58,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 275,655 shares of company stock valued at $362,836. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $132.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.31%.

ServiceSource International Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

