BlackRock Inc. Buys 732,630 Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 213.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.18% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,048,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,770,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,400,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $833,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONCT stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $228.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONCT. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

