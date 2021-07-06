BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,517 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.20% of LifeVantage worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LFVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,249,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,700 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

LFVN opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. LifeVantage Co. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.57 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.72% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

