BlackRock Inc. Has $10.04 Million Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 750,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,814 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.90% of SecureWorks worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SecureWorks by 565.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SecureWorks by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SecureWorks by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

