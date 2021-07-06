BlackRock Inc. Has $8.68 Million Stock Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,341,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.82% of McEwen Mining worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

MUX opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $647.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.22. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

