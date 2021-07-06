BlackRock Inc. Has $8.88 Million Stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.14% of Pixelworks worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31. Pixelworks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 80.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.