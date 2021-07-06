BlackRock Inc. Has $9.22 Million Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.33% of Information Services Group worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in III. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Information Services Group by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Information Services Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Information Services Group by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:III opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $288.56 million, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on III. Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Noble Financial boosted their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

