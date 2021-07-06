BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 80,981.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,379 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.19% of NeoGames worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGMS. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 156.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

