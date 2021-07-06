BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,607,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,119 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.75% of Evofem Biosciences worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 399,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 179,175 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVFM stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CFO Justin J. File purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at $453,599.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 112,680 shares of company stock valued at $119,360. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

