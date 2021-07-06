BlackRock Inc. Invests $9.23 Million in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 925,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,232,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.87% of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EUCR opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

