BlackRock Inc. Invests $9.28 Million in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 722,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,283,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of Talis Biomedical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth $195,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Talis Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLIS stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68. Talis Biomedical Co. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($3.82). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talis Biomedical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

