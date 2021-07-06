BlackRock Inc. Invests $9.65 Million in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 408,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,973,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 15.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 319,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 43,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 949.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.