BlackRock Inc. Invests $9.86 Million in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,382,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.22% of CarLotz as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CarLotz, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $599.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.17.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

CarLotz Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

