BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,280 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,900,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

BBJP opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.