BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,768 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB opened at $164.74 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $174.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.38.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.