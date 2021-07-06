BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 670,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ GNOG opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

