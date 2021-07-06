BlackRock Inc. Purchases 12,895 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Harmony Biosciences worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

