BlackRock Inc. Purchases 16,791 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.83% of Fathom worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fathom by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fathom by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 497.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTHM opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $511.91 million and a P/E ratio of -102.61.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other Fathom news, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $124,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 21,753 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $690,222.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330,312 shares in the company, valued at $73,940,799.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,142.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

