BlackRock Inc. Purchases 176,494 Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,006,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.87% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

CASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.05% and a negative net margin of 307.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

