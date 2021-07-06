BlackRock Inc. Purchases 223,336 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.75% of Whole Earth Brands worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FREE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 156,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 571.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31,934 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 504,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREE opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

FREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

