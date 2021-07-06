BlackRock Inc. Purchases 254,547 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,547 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of FinVolution Group worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,860,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FinVolution Group by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 87,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 28,508 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 93,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FINV stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $10.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.06.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.49 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

FINV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

