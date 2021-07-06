BlackRock Inc. Purchases 27,553 Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,553 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.60% of C&F Financial worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C&F Financial stock opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.02. C&F Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $53.64.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

C&F Financial Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

