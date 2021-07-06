BlackRock Inc. Purchases 28,474 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.72% of BGSF worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in BGSF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 538,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BGSF alerts:

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,984.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $130.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.64. BGSF, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. BGSF’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.