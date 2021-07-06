BlackRock Inc. Purchases 49,053 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,680,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.81% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 128,183 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 172,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

PIRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.09.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. Equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

