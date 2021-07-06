BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,962,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.62% of Terns Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $23,571,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.35). On average, analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

