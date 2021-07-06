BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,034,558 Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,034,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.02% of Yellow as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELL. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,879,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

YELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Yellow in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Yellow in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ YELL opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86. Yellow Co. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $335.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

