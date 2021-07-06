BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 403,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of 22nd Century Group worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 136.3% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 329,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 190,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 161,261 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 145,593 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 137,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $604.17 million, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

In other news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

