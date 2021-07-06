BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.86% of Esquire Financial worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Esquire Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.16. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $26.79.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

