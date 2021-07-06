BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,071 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.39% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMBC. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 71,503 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 331,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $626,958.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,008.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,743.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMBC opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

